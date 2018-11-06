Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,468 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $25,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 896.2% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,165,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,313 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,732,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,477,000 after purchasing an additional 980,725 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12,296.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 508,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 504,754 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 595.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 437,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,106,000 after acquiring an additional 374,604 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 980.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 354,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,054,000 after acquiring an additional 321,872 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $122.07 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $116.03 and a 1 year high of $131.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

