Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 34,899 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,899 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.47% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $21,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 100.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.72 and a 52-week high of $54.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 34,899 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-purchases-34899-shares-of-spdr-bloomberg-barclays-convertible-securities-etf-cwb.html.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.