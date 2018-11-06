Cameco Corp (CCJ) to Issue $0.06 Annual Dividend

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0608 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Cameco has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

CCJ stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,481,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,771. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.17 and a beta of 1.02. Cameco has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.92 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Cameco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Scotia Howard Weill upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Howard Weil upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States.

