Canadian National Railway (CNI) Position Cut by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $11,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,702,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,499,876,000 after buying an additional 511,467 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,396,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,578,000 after buying an additional 598,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,523,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,522,000 after buying an additional 251,353 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 116.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,630,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,225,000 after buying an additional 2,487,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 43.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,480,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,483,000 after buying an additional 1,361,814 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.07.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $70.59 and a 52 week high of $91.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 42.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3477 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

