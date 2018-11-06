Canadian Natural Resource’s (CNQ) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resource (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a C$65.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNQ. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resource from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resource from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a report on Friday, October 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resource from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resource from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$57.00.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$38.40 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resource has a 52 week low of C$35.31 and a 52 week high of C$49.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

In other news, insider Ronald Keith Laing sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.40, for a total value of C$181,600.00. Also, insider Allan E. Frankiw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.54, for a total transaction of C$42,540.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $503,617.

Canadian Natural Resource Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

