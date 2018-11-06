CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $929,757.00 and $10,392.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

AC3 (AC3) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000471 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000337 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net.

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

CannabisCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.