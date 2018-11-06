Canon Inc (CAJ) Position Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 4,305.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canon during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Canon during the second quarter worth about $513,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Canon by 9.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 72,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Canon by 162.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 19,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Canon during the second quarter worth about $1,160,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canon alerts:

NYSE CAJ opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. Canon Inc has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). Canon had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canon Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

CAJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Canon Inc (CAJ) Position Lifted by Cwm LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/canon-inc-caj-position-lifted-by-cwm-llc.html.

Canon Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates in four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.