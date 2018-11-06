Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Price Target to $75.00

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its price objective increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

EBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Emergent Biosolutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $61.00 target price on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emergent Biosolutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Emergent Biosolutions to $70.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of EBS opened at $67.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Emergent Biosolutions has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 36,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $2,033,081.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 28,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,834,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,661,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,701 shares of company stock worth $11,819,391 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 14.8% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 20.4% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 9.4% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 33.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

