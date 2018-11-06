Capstar Financial (CSTR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSTR. Compass Point raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

CSTR stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 87,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,570. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $176.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Flynn bought 9,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $156,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,323.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Bottorff bought 29,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $490,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,212.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 44,667 shares of company stock valued at $756,366 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 14,108 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 289,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

