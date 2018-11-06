CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH (CMO) Director John L. Bernard Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH (NYSE:CMO) Director John L. Bernard acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,346.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.47. The stock has a market cap of $660.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.29. CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $9.37.

CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH (NYSE:CMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH during the third quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. JMP Securities cut shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

About CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

