Career Education (CECO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Career Education Corporation is an educational services company committed to providing quality, career-focused learning and led by passionate professionals who inspire individual worth and lifelong achievement. The universities of the Career Education family – American InterContinental UniversityR (AIU) and Colorado Technical UniversityR (CTU) – provide degree programs through the master’s or doctoral level as well as associate and bachelor’s levels to a diverse student population pursuing various career-oriented disciplines. They serve students on ground campuses and online with career-focused degree programs that meet the education demands of today’s busy adults. AIU and CTU continue to show innovation in higher education, advancing new personalized learning technologies like their intellipathTM adaptive learning platform, which allow students to more efficiently move toward pursuing a degree by receiving course credit for knowledge they can already demonstrate. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Career Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Career Education in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Career Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CECO traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.04. 379,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,467. Career Education has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.69 million, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.75.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Career Education had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Career Education will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Jackson sold 21,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $359,288.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,309.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 366,776 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,270. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Career Education during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Career Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Career Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Career Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Career Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

