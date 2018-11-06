Caretrust REIT (CTRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.37 million. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Caretrust REIT updated its FY18 guidance to $1.27-1.28 EPS.
CTRE traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,222. Caretrust REIT has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.69%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 53,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on CTRE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Caretrust REIT from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.
Caretrust REIT Company Profile
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 189 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 25 states, CareTrust REIT is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.
