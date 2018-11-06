Cars.com (CARS) Receives Buy Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) in a research note released on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cars.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Get Cars.com alerts:

CARS opened at $26.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.22.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.39). Cars.com had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $168.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter worth about $203,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter worth about $226,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter worth about $302,000.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.