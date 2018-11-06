Casa Systems (CASA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Casa Systems to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Casa Systems has set its FY18 guidance at $0.80-$0.88 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Casa Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CASA opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on CASA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Casa Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie lowered Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $25.00 price objective on Casa Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

