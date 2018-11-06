Cascades (CAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cascades (TSE:CAS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect Cascades to post earnings of C$0.42 per share for the quarter.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.17 billion.

Cascades stock opened at C$10.57 on Tuesday. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$10.01 and a twelve month high of C$16.67.

In related news, Director Charles Malo sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.08, for a total value of C$123,370.56. Also, insider Robert F. Hall sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.58, for a total value of C$950,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,343.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Desjardins increased their target price on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. CIBC cut their target price on Cascades from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cascades currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.42.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

