Catalent (CTLT) Announces Earnings Results

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalent had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Catalent updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded down $5.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.58. 533,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,265. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.45. Catalent has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

In other news, insider John R. Chiminski sold 130,545 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $5,916,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Morel, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,335 shares of company stock worth $8,161,727. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 4,244.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,638 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth $27,725,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 25.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,349,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,402,000 after purchasing an additional 472,228 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,387,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Catalent by 443.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,843,000 after acquiring an additional 355,480 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Catalent (CTLT) Announces Earnings Results” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/catalent-ctlt-announces-earnings-results.html.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.