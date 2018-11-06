CBA Florida (CBAI) & Psychemedics (PMD) Critical Contrast

CBA Florida (OTCMKTS:CBAI) and Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get CBA Florida alerts:

This table compares CBA Florida and Psychemedics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBA Florida $5.26 million 1.72 $400,000.00 N/A N/A Psychemedics $39.70 million 2.48 $6.12 million N/A N/A

Psychemedics has higher revenue and earnings than CBA Florida.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.4% of Psychemedics shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of CBA Florida shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Psychemedics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Psychemedics pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. CBA Florida does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CBA Florida and Psychemedics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBA Florida 0 0 0 0 N/A Psychemedics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CBA Florida and Psychemedics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBA Florida N/A -40.52% -28.44% Psychemedics 14.24% 26.58% 18.41%

Risk & Volatility

CBA Florida has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Psychemedics has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Psychemedics beats CBA Florida on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBA Florida

CBA Florida, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company provided umbilical cord blood and cord tissue stem cell processing and storage to families in the United States. The company was formerly known as Cord Blood America, Inc. and changed its name to CBA Florida, Inc. in May 2018. CBA Florida, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time. It provides screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines, as well as opiates, including heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine. The company offers its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their children's drug use; and Fortune 500 companies and small to mid-size corporations, as well as school and government entities. Psychemedics Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for CBA Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBA Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.