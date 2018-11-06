Century Aluminum (CENX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.63.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Shares of CENX stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.17. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Aluminum news, Director Jarl Berntzen bought 10,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CENX. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 497.6% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.