CES Energy Solutions (CEU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$284.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$269.18 million.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

TSE CEU opened at C$3.48 on Tuesday. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$3.31 and a 52 week high of C$7.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, insider Craig Frederick Nieboer sold 50,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.47, for a total value of C$223,500.00. Also, insider Richard Lee Baxter sold 9,150 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.32, for a total value of C$39,528.00. Insiders have sold a total of 125,651 shares of company stock worth $540,613 in the last three months.

CEU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.20 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.81.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/ces-energy-solutions-ceu-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.