CGI (GIB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE GIB opened at $60.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61. CGI has a 1 year low of $51.16 and a 1 year high of $66.53.

GIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut CGI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Desjardins cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on CGI from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Group Inc provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada and internationally. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company offers application development, integration, and maintenance services; technology infrastructure management services; and business process services, such as collections and payroll management.

