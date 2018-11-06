ChainCoin Market Cap Hits $25,137.00 (CHC)

ChainCoin (CURRENCY:CHC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. ChainCoin has a market capitalization of $25,137.00 and $0.00 worth of ChainCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ChainCoin has traded down 96.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.02590219 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00010054 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011725 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000493 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000433 BTC.

ChainCoin Coin Profile

ChainCoin (CRYPTO:CHC) is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2014. ChainCoin’s total supply is 17,447,289 coins and its circulating supply is 15,602,306 coins. The official website for ChainCoin is www.chaincoin.org. ChainCoin’s official Twitter account is @chain_coin.

ChainCoin Coin Trading

ChainCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

