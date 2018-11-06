Changyou.Com (CYOU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Changyou.Com updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $0.43-0.52 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.43-0.52 EPS.

NASDAQ:CYOU opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. Changyou.Com has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $38.41. The company has a market capitalization of $770.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Changyou.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Changyou.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Changyou.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Changyou.Com by 9.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Changyou.Com by 327.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Changyou.Com by 14.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Changyou.Com by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Changyou.Com by 265.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

