Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) Director Jaqui Lividini Purchases 15,100 Shares

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Jaqui Lividini bought 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $22,801.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CTHR opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.60.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 341,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.58% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

