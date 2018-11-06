Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $6.02 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lowered its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.1% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,030,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,779,736,000 after buying an additional 452,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,120,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,687,891,000 after buying an additional 2,229,947 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,330,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,816,136,000 after buying an additional 646,937 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,150,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,208,709,000 after buying an additional 269,298 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,426,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $762,726,000 after buying an additional 265,387 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Loop Capital set a $232.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Mastercard from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Mastercard from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.24.

Shares of MA stock opened at $197.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $140.61 and a 1 year high of $225.35.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.58% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 2,475 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $196.37 per share, for a total transaction of $486,015.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,011.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

