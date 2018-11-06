ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.23 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $7.23 million and approximately $205,555.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, OKEx, ZB.COM and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007205 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00026897 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00297143 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001454 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00001066 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001796 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, EXX, BigONE, Binance, OKEx, Huobi, Coinnest, ZB.COM and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.