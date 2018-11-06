Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) Sets New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 1245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 138.91% and a negative net margin of 3,800.00%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million.

CKPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $74.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.98.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's products include CK-301 in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and CK-101 in the Phase 1 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutation-positive NSCLC.

