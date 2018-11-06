Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 million. On average, analysts expect Chembio Diagnostics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $101.95 million, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.46. Chembio Diagnostics has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $11.55.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or monitor diseases. It offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. The company also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, Ebola, Lassa, Marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

