Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion.

Get Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

NASDAQ LNG opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $71.03.

Separately, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) in a report on Tuesday, July 17th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/cheniere-energy-inc-nyseamerican-lng-to-release-earnings-on-thursday.html.

About Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.