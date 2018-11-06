Chicago Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Wageworks Inc (WAGE)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 38.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 669,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,132 shares during the period. Wageworks makes up approximately 2.0% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Wageworks were worth $28,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAGE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wageworks by 220.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,926,000 after buying an additional 287,985 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wageworks by 26.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Wageworks by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Wageworks by 67.9% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wageworks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,754,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period.

Get Wageworks alerts:

NYSE WAGE opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.29. Wageworks Inc has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $65.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAGE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wageworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on Wageworks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. JMP Securities downgraded Wageworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Wageworks to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/chicago-capital-llc-grows-holdings-in-wageworks-inc-wage.html.

Wageworks Company Profile

WageWorks, Inc engages in the provision of consumer-directed benefits. It offers health card programs, health savings account, pre-tax spending accounts, medical and dental reimbursement arrangements, and transit and parking programs. The company was founded by Clem O’Donnell and Jon Kessler on January 28, 2000 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Wageworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wageworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.