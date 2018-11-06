Chimerix (CMRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 1,582.64% and a negative return on equity of 34.94%. On average, analysts expect Chimerix to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CMRX traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $3.70. 109,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,030. The company has a market capitalization of $180.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.20. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

