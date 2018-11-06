Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Shares Bought by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,189,000 after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 107.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $469.65 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $247.51 and a one year high of $530.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 823,357 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.29, for a total transaction of $401,213,632.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, August 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $413.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.72.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

