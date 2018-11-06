Chubb Ltd (CB) Receives $159.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $130.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,107. Chubb has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $157.50. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Chubb had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $2,086,508.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,794 shares in the company, valued at $28,263,399.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 227,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $31,985,278.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,583,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,124,804.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,967 shares of company stock worth $34,072,088 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Chubb by 1.6% during the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 104,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at $10,119,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 14.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at $1,493,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 10.6% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

