Church & Dwight (CHD) PT Raised to $63.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.47.

NYSE CHD opened at $66.59 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.85%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $966,634.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Louis Tursi sold 315,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $18,033,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,875,281.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 358,140 shares of company stock valued at $20,431,431. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 142,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.5% during the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 14.7% during the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 93,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

