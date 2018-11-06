Chuy’s Holdings Inc (CHUY) Stake Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,049 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.55% of Chuy’s worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 439,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 238,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,093,000 after purchasing an additional 174,866 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. Chuy’s Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $425.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of -0.15.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chuy’s news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $41,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Chuy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Chuy's Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

