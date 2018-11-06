CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 37,394 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $14,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.2% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 26,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 358,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 10.3% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 14,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 18.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 19.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSM shares. ValuEngine raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Nomura raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

