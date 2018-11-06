CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,178 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $25,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 4,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 536 shares of the software company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Adobe Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe Systems news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,941 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total value of $797,422.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,877,144.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total value of $2,943,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,697,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,790 shares of company stock worth $5,247,062 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Adobe Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Griffin Securities raised their price target on Adobe Systems from $278.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Friday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.17.

ADBE opened at $239.89 on Tuesday. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.68 and a 1 year high of $277.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

