CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $10.90 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.58% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $10,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000.

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $30.77 and a 52-week high of $38.05.

