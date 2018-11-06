Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.91

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.91 and last traded at $79.48, with a volume of 8505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 77.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.3% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $7,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

