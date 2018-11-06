CIRCOR International (CIR) Issues Earnings Results

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $297.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. CIRCOR International updated its Q4 guidance to $0.53-0.63 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CIR traded up $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.10. The stock had a trading volume of 372,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,156. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $30.73 and a one year high of $54.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.51 million, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CIRCOR International in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Advanced Flow Solutions, and Fluid Handling. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices, and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

