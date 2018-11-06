Citigroup Cuts DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Price Target to $126.00

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) had its price objective cut by analysts at Citigroup from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

NYSE:DLR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,554. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $125.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.29). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $768.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 72,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 136,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 541,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,877,000 after purchasing an additional 250,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

