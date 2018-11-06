Citigroup Upgrades Comerica (CMA) to Neutral

Citigroup upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CMA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Comerica to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. B. Riley set a $107.00 price target on shares of Comerica and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Comerica to $91.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Comerica currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.72.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $83.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. Comerica has a 52-week low of $74.16 and a 52-week high of $102.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.72 million. Comerica had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Comerica by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 47,068 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 807,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,836,000 after purchasing an additional 32,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

