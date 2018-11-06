Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) vs. Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ: CZWI) is one of 93 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Citizens Community Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Citizens Community Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Community Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Citizens Community Bancorp Competitors 381 1248 1142 77 2.32

Citizens Community Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.90%. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 22.35%. Given Citizens Community Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Citizens Community Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Community Bancorp 9.26% 7.16% 0.56% Citizens Community Bancorp Competitors 14.13% 9.15% 0.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.1% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Community Bancorp $46.27 million $4.28 million 18.24 Citizens Community Bancorp Competitors $899.82 million $169.16 million 18.35

Citizens Community Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Community Bancorp. Citizens Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.45, indicating that their average share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 43.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Community Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp peers beat Citizens Community Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, and commercial and agricultural banking products and services primarily in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans, agricultural loans, residential mortgages, home equity lines-of-credit, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer and other loans. It maintains a portfolio of investments, such as U.S. government sponsored agency securities, bonds and other obligations issued by states and their political subdivisions, and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

