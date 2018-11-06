Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,887 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,178,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,099 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,541,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,154,000 after acquiring an additional 548,399 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,646,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,588,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,368,000 after acquiring an additional 77,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,523,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,399,000 after acquiring an additional 256,495 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Buckingham Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.72.

NYSE:PH opened at $164.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $143.00 and a one year high of $212.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 7.98%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

In related news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.56, for a total value of $283,378.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,465.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total transaction of $420,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

