Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $161,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 97.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,723 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 129,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $411.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.31 and a 52-week high of $594.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on BlackRock to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered BlackRock from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on BlackRock from $545.00 to $510.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on BlackRock from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.08.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $409.59 per share, with a total value of $819,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,998.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

