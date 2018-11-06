Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $237.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $209.91 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.14.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

