null (NYSE:AEF) major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou bought 260,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $2,208,249.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of AEF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.68. 55,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,196. null has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

