ClearCoin Price Up 9.4% This Week (XCLR)

ClearCoin (CURRENCY:XCLR) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One ClearCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and HitBTC. ClearCoin has a total market capitalization of $727,938.00 and approximately $2,066.00 worth of ClearCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ClearCoin has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008416 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015353 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00150845 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00262243 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $672.24 or 0.10396035 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ClearCoin Profile

ClearCoin’s launch date was January 8th, 2018. ClearCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,873,733 tokens. ClearCoin’s official message board is clearcoin.co/blog. The official website for ClearCoin is clearcoin.co. The Reddit community for ClearCoin is /r/clearcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ClearCoin’s official Twitter account is @clearcoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ClearCoin

ClearCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClearCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

