Clorox (CLX) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $149.00 to $153.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Clorox traded as high as $156.74 and last traded at $156.39, with a volume of 34804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.20.

CLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays set a $131.00 target price on Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.64.

In other news, COO Dawn C. Willoughby sold 3,387 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $501,309.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jon M. Balousek sold 3,354 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total value of $485,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,686 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Clorox by 437,400.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,600 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Clorox by 57.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,506,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,641,000 after purchasing an additional 547,070 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $73,819,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Clorox by 44.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,962,000 after purchasing an additional 337,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 201.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 472,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,863,000 after purchasing an additional 315,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 102.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

About Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

