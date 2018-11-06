CME Group Inc (CME) Director Charles P. Carey Sells 2,800 Shares

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Director Charles P. Carey sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total value of $513,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CME traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.40. 2,258,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $136.35 and a twelve month high of $188.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $904.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.50 million. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 113.67%. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on CME Group from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CME Group to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,840,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,207,000 after purchasing an additional 215,439 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,129,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,691,000 after purchasing an additional 716,655 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,288,000 after purchasing an additional 132,991 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,225,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60,825 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,765,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,472,000 after purchasing an additional 487,442 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

