Cna Financial Corp (CNA) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th.

Cna Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Cna Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cna Financial to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

CNA opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Cna Financial has a 52 week low of $41.92 and a 52 week high of $55.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Cna Financial had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cna Financial will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cna Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company's property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.

